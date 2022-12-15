Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $27.39 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 345,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.56 and its 200 day moving average is $254.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

