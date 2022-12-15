Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $31.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

