SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.51. SeaChange International shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 228,755 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
SeaChange International Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05.
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.
