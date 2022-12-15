SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.51. SeaChange International shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 228,755 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Stories

