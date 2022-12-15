Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Ian Burns Purchases 200,000 Shares

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Ian Burns bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,361.06).

Seed Innovations Price Performance

LON SEED opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.61. Seed Innovations Limited has a one year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.65 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

