Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Ian Burns Purchases 200,000 Shares

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Ian Burns bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,361.06).
Seed Innovations Price Performance
LON SEED opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.61. Seed Innovations Limited has a one year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.65 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00.
About Seed Innovations
