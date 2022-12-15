ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,527 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $151,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $418.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 422.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

