Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

SHEL stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

