Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Rises By 21.4%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Adler Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00.
Adler Group Company Profile
