Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Rises By 21.4%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Adler Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

