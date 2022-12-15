Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Decreases By 29.6%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEGXF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

