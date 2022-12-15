Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Decreases By 29.7%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker Solutions ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

