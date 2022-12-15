Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Increases By 25.0%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AMSSY opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.35. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

AMSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.