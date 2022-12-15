Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Increases By 25.0%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of AMSSY opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.35. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
