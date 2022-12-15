Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Drops By 55.0%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Up 0.8 %

Talanx stock opened at 34.77 on Thursday. Talanx has a 1-year low of 34.49 and a 1-year high of 34.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Talanx from €49.50 ($52.11) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

