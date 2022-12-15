Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 26.3%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €42.00 ($44.21) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($37.89) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($35.79) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($35.79) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.
OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.74.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
