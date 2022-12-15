Silvergate Capital Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $592.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

