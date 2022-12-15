Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
SKIL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Skillsoft Stock Performance
Shares of SKIL stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.