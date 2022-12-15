Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SKIL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.