SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.59. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 209,560 shares trading hands.
Specifically, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at $20,213,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
