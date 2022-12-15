SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $136,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.68.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

