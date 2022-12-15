SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

