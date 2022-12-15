SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 193,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,493,239 shares.The stock last traded at $169.55 and had previously closed at $165.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

