SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Reduced by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.