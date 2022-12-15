Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.76. Startek shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 42,549 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Startek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Startek Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect that Startek, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Startek during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also

