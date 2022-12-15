Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 188,602 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,602 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.36. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

