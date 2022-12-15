Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 318 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $531.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

