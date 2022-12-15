Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 350 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.07.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

