Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.