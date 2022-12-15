Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $431,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.