Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,990 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

