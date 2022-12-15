Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

