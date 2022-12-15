Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.