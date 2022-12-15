Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $406.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.12. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.