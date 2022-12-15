Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $305,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

