Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $373,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,552. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

