Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $483,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $70.39 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

