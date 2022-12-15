Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

SYF stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

