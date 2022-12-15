Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $9.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,091,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,063,719,000 after acquiring an additional 508,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.