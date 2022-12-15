Summit Global Investments Buys 230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

