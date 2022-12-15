Summit Global Investments Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

