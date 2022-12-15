Summit Global Investments Has $659,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 14.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE NVR opened at $4,746.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,344.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4,260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,978.15.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
