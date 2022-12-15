Summit Global Investments Sells 2,662 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

