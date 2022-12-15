SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,289 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $135,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.71.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $230.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

