SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 19.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 124.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 664,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,438,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 663,919 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $4,435,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVF Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVFA stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.