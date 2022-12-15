Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synaptics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $296.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

