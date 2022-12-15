Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07.

SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,227.89 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $32,025.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $32,025.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,181 shares of company stock worth $3,913,900 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

