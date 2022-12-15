Synovus Financial Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 96.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

