Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.21. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 13,815 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

