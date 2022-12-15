T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

