T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

