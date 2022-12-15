TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 2,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 639,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 44.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TaskUs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

