Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TEF opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 346.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,002.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

