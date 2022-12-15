Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.1355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Stories

