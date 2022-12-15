Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

